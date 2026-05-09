Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $45 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 78,232.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,565 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Sandisk worth $44,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,562.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $797.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $1,564.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,065.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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