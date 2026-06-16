MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Bought by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,855 shares during the quarter. MKS comprises 2.4% of Delta Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP owned 0.49% of MKS worth $52,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $959,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $156,602,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $200,438,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $97,635,000 after buying an additional 301,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,453,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at MKS

In related news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $6,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,673,667.80. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 4,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.94, for a total value of $1,393,338.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,817,513.66. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MKS from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Stock Up 5.5%

MKSI opened at $375.32 on Tuesday. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.49 and a 12 month high of $377.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. MKS's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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