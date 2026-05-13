Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 9,163 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,875,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,912,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6%

PEP stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.37.

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Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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