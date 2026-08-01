Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

PLTR opened at $123.06 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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