Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,811 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Korn/Ferry International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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