Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $245.08 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.63.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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