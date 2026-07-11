Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,599 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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