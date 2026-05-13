Nwam LLC Has $262,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $833,630,000 after buying an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Arista Networks by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,868,000 after buying an additional 1,724,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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