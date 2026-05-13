Nwam LLC Sells 35,357 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,357 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of DELL opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $182.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Dell to $300 from $260 and kept an Outperform rating, saying agentic AI workloads should keep driving durable demand for Dell’s servers and AI infrastructure. Mizuho Hikes Dell Price Target to $300 as Agentic AI Server Demand Powers the Bull Case

Mizuho raised its price target on Dell to $300 from $260 and kept an Outperform rating, saying agentic AI workloads should keep driving durable demand for Dell’s servers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Recent headlines continue to frame Dell as a beneficiary of AI spending, including commentary that investor attention remains focused on Dell’s server demand tied to AI adoption and federal AI initiatives. Dell’s John Roese on Data Layer’s Role in Federal AI Adoption

Recent headlines continue to frame Dell as a beneficiary of AI spending, including commentary that investor attention remains focused on Dell’s server demand tied to AI adoption and federal AI initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also noted that Dell has been a strong AI winner this year, with a sharp multi-month rally reflecting enthusiasm for its role in AI infrastructure. Is It Too Late To Consider Dell (DELL) After AI-Fueled Share Price Surge?

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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