Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,489 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,457 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,574,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,143,000 after buying an additional 7,678,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Smart Money Shifts: Palantir Gains Hedge Fund Backing

Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Why Did Palantir Stock Sink?

Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Options Traders Expect a Large Swing in PLTR

Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. The Playbook for Palantir Ahead of Earnings

Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision in national-security and intelligence contracts raises concerns about European government growth and broader digital-sovereignty risks for U.S. technology vendors. Palantir Faces a French Exit

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 billion, a PE ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here