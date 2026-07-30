OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.63 Million Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,469,747,000 after buying an additional 2,657,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock worth $590,671,000 after buying an additional 310,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,163,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $867.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.60. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.00 and a 52-week high of $927.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $1,032.00 to $995.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $896.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $975.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey's General Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $944.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $838.16, for a total value of $4,777,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,874,074.32. This represents a 16.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.49, for a total value of $2,372,707.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,735,514.27. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,243 shares of company stock valued at $24,421,877 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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