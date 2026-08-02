One Day In July LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,345 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of One Day In July LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. One Day In July LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Analyst raises Apple price target

Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. Apple also continues to emphasize an AI strategy that requires less capital spending than the infrastructure-heavy approach used by some peers. Apple Q3 financial results

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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