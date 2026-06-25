One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.35.

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,146,642.72. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $2,038,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,998,136.01. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 187,278 shares of company stock worth $11,731,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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