Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2,245.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $361.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average of $320.94. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $261.71 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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