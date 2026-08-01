Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,010 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.88.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.06 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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