Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,801 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings. Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The bullish case centers on accelerating U.S. commercial sales, larger AI contracts and continued customer momentum. Rosenblatt rating and price target

Analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings. Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The bullish case centers on accelerating U.S. commercial sales, larger AI contracts and continued customer momentum. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for Q2 remain strong, with analysts anticipating roughly 80% year-over-year revenue growth. Palantir is also expected to pursue another quarter of revenue acceleration. Its prior quarter produced $1.63 billion of revenue, up 84.7%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Palantir Q2 earnings outlook

Expectations for Q2 remain strong, with analysts anticipating roughly 80% year-over-year revenue growth. Palantir is also expected to pursue another quarter of revenue acceleration. Its prior quarter produced $1.63 billion of revenue, up 84.7%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir’s earnings report is becoming a binary catalyst. Investors are focused on U.S. commercial growth, international performance, new contract activity and whether management raises guidance. Options markets are pricing in a potentially large post-earnings move. Palantir options outlook

Palantir’s earnings report is becoming a binary catalyst. Investors are focused on U.S. commercial growth, international performance, new contract activity and whether management raises guidance. Options markets are pricing in a potentially large post-earnings move. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Executive Alex Karp warned that AI’s risks could eventually require regulation. The comments reinforce Palantir’s focus on trusted, government-oriented AI, but also highlight the possibility of regulatory constraints across the industry. Alex Karp AI regulation comments

Chief Executive Alex Karp warned that AI’s risks could eventually require regulation. The comments reinforce Palantir’s focus on trusted, government-oriented AI, but also highlight the possibility of regulatory constraints across the industry. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains the central concern. Commentators note that PLTR trades at roughly 100-plus times forward earnings despite a sharp pullback, meaning another earnings beat may not be enough unless growth and guidance clearly exceed already-high expectations. Palantir valuation and earnings setup

Valuation remains the central concern. Commentators note that PLTR trades at roughly 100-plus times forward earnings despite a sharp pullback, meaning another earnings beat may not be enough unless growth and guidance clearly exceed already-high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that AI spending could slow, customers could develop competing tools internally, and Palantir’s growth may not outpace its valuation. Broader concern about an AI infrastructure or SaaS spending bubble is adding pressure to high-multiple software stocks. Palantir AI competition risks

Bears argue that AI spending could slow, customers could develop competing tools internally, and Palantir’s growth may not outpace its valuation. Broader concern about an AI infrastructure or SaaS spending bubble is adding pressure to high-multiple software stocks. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision raises concerns about European government-contract growth and the broader trend toward digital sovereignty. Palantir and France

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $122.26 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.81. The company has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, President Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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