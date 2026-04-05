Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Lowered by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,523 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 45,176 shares of the company's stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 32,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.71.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here