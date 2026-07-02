Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,962 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,962 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $426.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.01 and a 200-day moving average of $204.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,637,407. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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