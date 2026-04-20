Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,413 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.29% of Pembina Pipeline worth $64,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,271 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 522,146 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Pembina Pipeline's payout ratio is 109.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

Further Reading

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