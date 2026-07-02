Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $48,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $21,289,800 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to strong-buy , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends.

Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new Open USD stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure.

Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply.

Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply. Neutral Sentiment: Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental.

Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ryan McInerney sold 20,970 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may create some caution even though the sale was part of a planned trading program.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $351.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $324.55.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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