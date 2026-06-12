Peterson Wealth Services Sells 13,768 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Microchip Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $333,220.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,428.51. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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