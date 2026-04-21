PFG Investments LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $263.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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