Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $4.94 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $990.30 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,028.05 and its 200-day moving average is $934.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.72%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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