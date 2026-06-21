Polianta Ltd Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 121,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Stephens lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here