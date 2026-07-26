Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $122.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Apollo Global Management's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here