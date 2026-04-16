Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Takes $763,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,065 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.47.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,615,022 shares of company stock valued at $406,651,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

DELL stock opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $191.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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