Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,088 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 32,792 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Genuine Parts worth $60,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,155,975,000 after acquiring an additional 167,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,589,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $940,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,901,362 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $479,711,000 after purchasing an additional 373,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,438 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $462,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is 988.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genuine Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genuine Parts wasn't on the list.

While Genuine Parts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here