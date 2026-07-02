Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM is Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 192,588 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,569 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.90. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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