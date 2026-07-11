Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,322 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $189.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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