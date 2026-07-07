Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.53. 3,439,544 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,974,910. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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