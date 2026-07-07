Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,610 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.53. 3,439,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,974,910. The company has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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