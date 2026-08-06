Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 26,758 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,054 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the airline's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,148 shares of the airline's stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,063 shares of the airline's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the airline's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the airline's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company's stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The airline reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-4.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Southwest Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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