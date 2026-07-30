Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $54,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,674 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $458.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $497.36. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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