Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $52.60 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,896 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $52,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at $1.20 per share , payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31. The continued payout reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy and may appeal to income-focused investors. Is Valero Using Its Steady Dividend To Redefine Its Cash Return Priorities?

Valero reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at , payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31. The continued payout reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy and may appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its Valero EPS forecasts to $33.58 for fiscal 2026 from $32.09 and to $23.83 for fiscal 2027 from $23.00. The upgrades suggest improving expectations for refining profitability, although they remain below the broader current-year consensus of $36.46.

Erste Group Bank raised its Valero EPS forecasts to from $32.09 and to from $23.00. The upgrades suggest improving expectations for refining profitability, although they remain below the broader current-year consensus of $36.46. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified VLO as one of three preferred refining and marketing stocks , citing broad industry strength and the potential for continued support from refining margins. 3 Top Refining and Marketing Stocks Riding Industry Strength

Zacks identified , citing broad industry strength and the potential for continued support from refining margins. Neutral Sentiment: Previews for Valero’s second-quarter report point to elevated crack spreads and steady fuel demand as potential earnings drivers. Investors are focused on the company’s upcoming results for confirmation that current refining strength is sustainable. Valero Energy Q2 Earnings on Deck

Previews for Valero’s second-quarter report point to elevated crack spreads and steady fuel demand as potential earnings drivers. Investors are focused on the company’s upcoming results for confirmation that current refining strength is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Risks include high crude costs, volatility in renewable diesel and the possibility that the stock already reflects peak-cycle earnings. A valuation near recent highs leaves less margin for error if refining margins weaken or the second-quarter report disappoints. Valero Q2 Earnings Preview

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $259.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $292.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $303.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $320.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.64 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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