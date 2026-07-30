Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,952 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $49,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $8,505,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $309.09 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $326.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $271.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $315.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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