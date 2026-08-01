Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 22.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Erste Group raises ASML earnings estimates

Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. ASML receives a Strong Buy rating

ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Semiconductor ETFs draw investor cash

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. ASML analyst consensus rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. Negative Sentiment: A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. China competition and ASML’s risks

A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One comparison with Taiwan Semiconductor concluded that TSMC currently offers a stronger valuation, price performance and analyst-sentiment profile, potentially limiting near-term enthusiasm for ASML. ASML versus TSMC comparison

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Bank of America increased their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,629.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,762.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,537.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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