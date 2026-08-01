Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 99,800 RH $RH

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 842,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,948,000 after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in RH by 66.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock worth $116,546,000 after buying an additional 228,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RH by 40.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company's stock worth $72,953,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,419,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $171.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,520. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,179,371. This represents a 54.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: adjusted loss per share was $1.97 versus the $2.12 consensus estimate, while revenue of $800.3 million topped forecasts of $792.6 million. RH quarterly results

RH’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: adjusted loss per share was $1.97 versus the $2.12 consensus estimate, while revenue of $800.3 million topped forecasts of $792.6 million. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, quarterly revenue declined 1.7% year over year, and RH remained exposed to tariff costs, sourcing changes and risks related to converting its order backlog into sales.

Despite the earnings and revenue beats, quarterly revenue declined 1.7% year over year, and RH remained exposed to tariff costs, sourcing changes and risks related to converting its order backlog into sales. Negative Sentiment: Higher mortgage rates are weighing on sentiment toward RH’s luxury home-furnishings business. The average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate reached 6.66%, while uneven new-home sales suggest fewer housing transactions and renovation opportunities for a company tied closely to high-end residential demand. RH shares slide as rising mortgage rates and housing softness likely pressure sentiment

Higher mortgage rates are weighing on sentiment toward RH’s luxury home-furnishings business. The average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate reached 6.66%, while uneven new-home sales suggest fewer housing transactions and renovation opportunities for a company tied closely to high-end residential demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is adding to investor caution. Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman has sold 125,000 shares over the past six months, while RH insiders recorded 28 sales and only three purchases during that period.

Insider selling is adding to investor caution. Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman has sold 125,000 shares over the past six months, while RH insiders recorded 28 sales and only three purchases during that period. Negative Sentiment: Analyst expectations appear mixed, with a median price target of $160.50—below the stock’s recent trading level—and targets ranging from $130 to $200. This limits near-term upside conviction while macroeconomic concerns persist.

RH Stock Down 0.2%

RH stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. RH has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $257.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

See Also

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