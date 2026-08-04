Resolute Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 59,578 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,279 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 24,926 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Zero LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Zero LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.56.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average of $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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