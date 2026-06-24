Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys Shares of 105,599 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts: Sign Up

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 3.8%

LMAT opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LeMaitre Vascular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LeMaitre Vascular wasn't on the list.

While LeMaitre Vascular currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here