Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Aura Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

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Aura Minerals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AUGO stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a positive return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 8.61%.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently -251.43%.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 854,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,780,503.75. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUGO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUGO

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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