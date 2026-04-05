Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.07 billion, a PE ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.71.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.77.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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