Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $695,000 Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon said AI demand is “exploding,” with tight memory capacity boosting demand across chips, wafers, and related tools — a bullish backdrop for Qualcomm and other semiconductor names. Article Title

Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon said AI demand is “exploding,” with tight memory capacity boosting demand across chips, wafers, and related tools — a bullish backdrop for and other semiconductor names. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s automotive business is continuing to grow, with record automotive revenue of $1.33 billion in Q2 fiscal 2026, up 38% year over year, supported by Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption. Article Title

Qualcomm’s automotive business is continuing to grow, with record automotive revenue of $1.33 billion in Q2 fiscal 2026, up 38% year over year, supported by Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption. Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded Qualcomm to moderate buy , adding to the positive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

DBS Bank upgraded Qualcomm to , adding to the positive sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue Qualcomm’s data center pivot and automotive strength could support a larger rebound after its earlier pullback, with one model projecting significant upside over the next 12 months. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue Qualcomm’s data center pivot and automotive strength could support a larger rebound after its earlier pullback, with one model projecting significant upside over the next 12 months. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced an on-device AI deepfake detection partnership with Scam.ai for its Halo platform, highlighting expansion beyond smartphones into AI security applications. Article Title

Qualcomm announced an on-device AI deepfake detection partnership with Scam.ai for its Halo platform, highlighting expansion beyond smartphones into AI security applications. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and market commentary note that Qualcomm was removed from certain Russell growth and defensive indices, which may create mechanical fund-flow pressure and temper gains. Article Title

Some analysts and market commentary note that Qualcomm was removed from certain Russell growth and defensive indices, which may create mechanical fund-flow pressure and temper gains. Negative Sentiment: Not all coverage is upbeat: Goldman Sachs reiterated a hold rating, and one Seeking Alpha piece argued Qualcomm’s strategic shift may not be enough to change sentiment quickly. Article Title

Qualcomm Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of QCOM opened at $191.11 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here