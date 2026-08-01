Royal Bank of Canada Has $89.17 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,073 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 64,199 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of BWX Technologies worth $89,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.20.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $168.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.07 and a 12-month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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