Ruffer LLP Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Bath & Body Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Bath & Body Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:BBWI opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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