SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,107 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 834.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,130 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,562.34 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $797.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.60. The company has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,065.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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