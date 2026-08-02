SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,032,342 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $631,546,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of SEB Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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