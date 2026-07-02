Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.81.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard was upgraded by Piper Sandler to strong-buy , signaling improved analyst sentiment and supporting the stock. The Fly report on Piper Sandler upgrade

Mastercard was upgraded by Piper Sandler to , signaling improved analyst sentiment and supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is being mentioned as part of the new Open USD stablecoin consortium, which could strengthen its position in digital payments and cross-border settlement if adoption grows. Open USD consortium article

Mastercard is being mentioned as part of the new stablecoin consortium, which could strengthen its position in digital payments and cross-border settlement if adoption grows. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard announced a new cybersecurity centre in Africa , a move that highlights investment in payment security and could support long-term network trust and adoption. Mastercard cybersecurity centre article

Mastercard announced a new , a move that highlights investment in payment security and could support long-term network trust and adoption. Neutral Sentiment: A commentary piece questioned whether Mastercard trades at a premium valuation despite stablecoin-related developments, but it did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst.

A commentary piece questioned whether Mastercard trades at a premium valuation despite stablecoin-related developments, but it did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A separate review of a Citi AAdvantage Mastercard credit card is consumer-oriented and not likely to materially affect Mastercard’s earnings outlook. CNBC Citi AAdvantage Globe Mastercard review

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $522.60 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $461.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.78 and a 200 day moving average of $519.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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