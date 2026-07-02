Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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