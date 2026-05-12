Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.3% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 630,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,558 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of APO opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.94%.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo announced that its funds will acquire Emerald Holding and Questex, combining two live-events businesses into a larger North American B2B events platform. Investors may view this as a strategic expansion that could create long-term growth opportunities. Article Title

Apollo announced that its funds will acquire Emerald Holding and Questex, combining two live-events businesses into a larger North American B2B events platform. Investors may view this as a strategic expansion that could create long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Apollo is reportedly in talks to sell its $3 billion private credit fund, MidCap Financial Investment, through its public BDC. The move could be seen as portfolio management, but details are still developing. Article Title

Apollo is reportedly in talks to sell its $3 billion private credit fund, MidCap Financial Investment, through its public BDC. The move could be seen as portfolio management, but details are still developing. Negative Sentiment: The reported fund sale is also being interpreted as a sign of stress in private credit markets, with investors worried about weaker loan performance and rising defaults. That broader caution is weighing on sentiment toward Apollo and other alternative asset managers. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here