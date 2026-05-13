Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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